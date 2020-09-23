Pooja Bhatt on battling alcoholism: As someone who drank openly, I chose to recover openly

Pooja Bhatt has made a brave revelation in her latest Instagram post about battling alcoholism. She shared a picture of herself and wrote a note about how it felt and how she was ridiculed by some, lauded by many for the same.

This is what she had to write- "Three yrs & nine months sober today. One more quarter and I will be four. As someone who drank openly,I chose to recover openly.I truly felt it was important to share my journey to tell others,women especially, who might be struggling that they are not alone & if I could do it so could they." (sic)

She added, "Was ridiculed by some but lauded for being courageous by most. I wondered why people termed speaking openly about addiction issues courageous. And also why there is an 'anonymous' attached to groups that help you recover. I understand more than ever today that it's because people simplify/stigmatise addictive behaviour & tend to criminalise it without attempting to understand why someone used a substance to begin with.'' (sic)

She also went on to write that alcohol is a drug and that was a drug of her choice. She penned- "Alcohol is a drug,and was my drug of choice.Just because it is socially acceptable does not mean it is not. I have had to make more excuses for NOT drinking in the last few yrs than I ever have for drinking-to friends,foes and 'well' meaning acquaintances alike. A fractured society can only heal & evolve when we attempt to 'understand' instead of constantly standing in judgement." (sic)

The actress rose to sensation with the success of Daddy, the film that her father directed d starred Anupam Kher. She then went on to do films like Sadak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Junoon, Pehla Nasha. She has also directed films like Holiday and Jism 2.

