Pooja Bhatt makes her Instagram account private amid death threats: People hurl abuses and goad you to go die

Back in 2018, when Sadak 2 was announced with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, there was palpable excitement among fans, especially when it was also announced that Mahesh Bhatt will direct this film and mark his return to this field after 22 years.

However, everything changed by the time the film was complete and when the trailer dropped in. Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, users on social media have slammed star kids and filmmakers promoting nepotism in Bollywood. And owning to all these reasons, the trailer of Sadak 2 has become the most disliked video on YouTube, with over 5 million dislikes.

Pooja Bhatt, who had found herself at the receiving end of the trolls took to social media and announced that she is turning her public Instagram account private. Before making her account private, the Zakhm actress posted a long note mentioning that she has been receiving death threats and has been advised to turn off her comments instead of making her handle private.

In the long post, she wrote, “This has to be said. Instagram seems to have become a place where people anonymously & otherwise use their access to hurl abuse, threaten rape and goad you to ‘go die’. I used to ignore this sort of talk as I always believed that only people who are in pain themselves want to hurt another and also if you accept love, you must accept criticism too. But is someone wishing you and you family death, constructive criticism or just an attempt at vile cyberbullying? I have been advised to turn off all comments but by doing that you block out all the positive, well-meaning constructive feedback as well. Why should I push back the people who give me good vibes for the ones that only spew venom towards people in general? But what I have done now is make my account private. You want access to my world? Make a request."

Further, addressing the death threats, Pooja wrote, “As for wishing me death, the same God and Universe that watches over you, watches over me as well. I will pass when life decides for me. And as long as life keeps me breathing I will live to the optimum and revel in the now. We seem to have become a pathetic lot.. spewing abuse, inciting violence, following agendas of manufactured hate like sheep. We are still in the middle of a pandemic. People are dying in huge numbers every day... due to COVID, hunger, depression & unemployment. But those lives lost don’t seem to concern the haters. Their hate is what consumes them instead. But yet, I wish them well (sic)".

She shared the long post along with Steve Maraboli’s quote that read, “I don’t have the time, energy or interest in hating the haters; I am too busy loving the lovers (sic)". Check out the post here:

A few days ago, Bhatt had spoken on the dislikes Sadak 2 trailer has received. A user had asked Pooja Bhatt on Twitter about the same and this is what she had to say- "Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!" (sic)

Sadak 2 is a sequel to Sadak that came out in 1991. A musical blockbuster, the drama was hailed for its performances and storytelling. One of the most memorable aspects of that film was the villainous turn of Sadashiv Amrapurkar, who played the role of a eunuch.

