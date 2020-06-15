Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma pay their last respects

On June 14, Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. He was 34. On June 15, his last rites were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium, Mumbai, and his family members, and friends and co-actors from the Hindi film industry came to pay their last respects.

Kriti Sanon, who worked with the actor in Raabta in 2017, arrived at the crematorium to pay her last respects.

Kriti Sanon Arriving At Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

His co-stars from Chhichhore, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma were also present at the last rites of the actor.

Shraddha Kapoor Arriving To Pay Her Last Respects To Sushant Singh Rajput: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Varun Sharma Arriving At Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

The other actors to arrive were Vivek Oberoi and Jackky Bhagnani, who paid their last respects too.

Vivek Oberoi Pays His Last Respects To Sushant Singh Rajput: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Jackky Bhagnani At Sushant Singh Rajput's Last RitesTo Pay Respects: Picture Courtesy/Yogen Shah

Rajput started his career in the Hindi film industry with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che in 2013. A critical and commercial success, Rajput was lauded for his performance by critics and audiences alike. In the same year, he displayed his knack for pulling off diverse roles when he did the romantic-comedy, Shuddh Desi Romance.

With brave choices like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore, Rajput proved to be a dependable and dazzling actor and a bonafide star. In a career spanning over seven years, he was best known for his seamless performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his 2016 biopic, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story.

Infographic/Atul Jain

His unfortunate demise shook the entire industry. Right from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, everyone condoled his demise.

Video: Bollywood shocked over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

