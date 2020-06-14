Shah Rukh Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput: I will miss him so much

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away today on June 14 when he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and even Virendra Sehwag and Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned his untimely and unfortunate demise.

And now, Shah Rukh Khan has taken to his Twitter account to condole his demise by writing a piercing and emotional note. He shared a picture with the actor and how he loved him so much and how he was full of energy, smile, and enthusiasm.

Have a look at his post right here:

He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

And this is what the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to tweet about his demise, have a look right here:

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from Maldhiha in Bihar. Rajput had ranked seventh in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination and had cleared 11 national engineering exams. He studied Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) from Delhi Technological University (DTU). Sushant was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics.

However, the actor dropped out of college to pursue a career in Hindi Cinema. Beginning his career with Television in the form of Pavitra Rishta, he made his debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che in 2013. After the success of this film, there was no looking back for the actor. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore.

