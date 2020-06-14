Search

Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Anurag Kashyap mourn the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Updated: Jun 14, 2020, 16:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Anurag Kashyap, and others have mourned his demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput Picture Courtesy: Pallav Paliwal
Sushant Singh Rajput Picture Courtesy: Pallav Paliwal

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away today on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence. He was 34. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, Anurag Kashyap mourned his demise. 

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account and this is what he had to say:

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted - "Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!" (sic)

Anurag Kashyap tweeted:

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote - "I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family." (sic) 

Another veteran cricketer Virendra Sehwag had this to say:

Anupam Kher, who worked with him in M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story, tweeted, "My dear Sushant Singh Rajput, but why?..why?

Ajay Devgn, too, took to Twitter to condole the demise of Sushant. He wrote, "The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace."

Here's what Sonu Sood tweeted:

Sanjay Dutt also expressed his condolences on Twitter saying, "At a loss for words... So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family." 

Swara Bhasker expressed her shock over the news of Sushant's demise. She tweeted:

Sushant's MS Dhoni co-star Disha Patani shared a photo of them together from the film. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJun 14, 2020 at 2:46am PDT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed the grief on Twitter.

Shahid Kapoor tweeted, "Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb."

This is what Kareena Kapoor Khan had to say on this unfortunate news:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onJun 14, 2020 at 4:09am PDT

May his soul Rest In Peace.

