Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Anurag Kashyap mourn the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away today on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence. He was 34. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher, Anurag Kashyap mourned his demise.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account and this is what he had to say:

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted - "Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!" (sic)

Anurag Kashyap tweeted:

Wtf .. this is not true .. https://t.co/RzYSkegt4i — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 14, 2020

Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote - "I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family." (sic)

Another veteran cricketer Virendra Sehwag had this to say:

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

Anupam Kher, who worked with him in M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story, tweeted, "My dear Sushant Singh Rajput, but why?..why?

Ajay Devgn, too, took to Twitter to condole the demise of Sushant. He wrote, "The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death is truly sad. What a tragic loss. Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace."

Here's what Sonu Sood tweeted:

Shocked..Heartbroken...Bhai..no words...wish this was not true ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020

Sanjay Dutt also expressed his condolences on Twitter saying, "At a loss for words... So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family."

Swara Bhasker expressed her shock over the news of Sushant's demise. She tweeted:

No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking & sad beyond words!!! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering! âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/OcnSmtxwxh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2020

Sushant's MS Dhoni co-star Disha Patani shared a photo of them together from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJun 14, 2020 at 2:46am PDT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed the grief on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Shahid Kapoor tweeted, "Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb."

This is what Kareena Kapoor Khan had to say on this unfortunate news:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onJun 14, 2020 at 4:09am PDT

May his soul Rest In Peace.

