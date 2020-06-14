Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Bandra home

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. The Kedarnath actor was found hanging in his Bandra home. His house help alerted the police after he found him hanging. He was 34. According to sources, no suicide note has been found yet. The Mumbai police are investigating.

More details awaited on the tragic death of the actor.

Born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from Maldhiha in Bihar. Sushant had ranked seventh in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination and had cleared 11 national engineering exams. He studied Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) from Delhi Technological University (DTU). Sushant was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics. However, Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of college to pursue a career in the showbiz.

He started off his journey in showbiz by joining Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group. He was part of the group for two and a half years. It was during this period when Sushant got featured in a TV advertisement for Nestle Munch.

In 2008, Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted by Balaji Telefilms' casting team in one of his plays and was asked to audition. At age 22, Sushant Singh made his acting debut with the television show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. He played Preet Juneja, the fun-loving and childish younger brother of Prem Juneja, played by Harshad Chopra. Sushant's character was later killed in the show but came back for the series finale as a spirit looking at his family celebrate after going through difficult times.

In 2009, Sushant was cast in 'Pavitra Rishta' as Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor. And ever since, there was no looking back for SSR, as he was fondly called.

An actor who tasted fame with television show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya.

One of his finest performances were - MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, among others. He was last seen in Netflix's Drive.

