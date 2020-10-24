Aditya Raj Kapoor: Was going to make my debut and my spiritual guru said, 'Leave the film industry'

The Kapoor family is one of the first film families of Hindi Cinema. From Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj Kapoor to Shammi Kapoor to Shashi Kapoor to Rishi and Randhir Kapoor, the legacy is now being carried forward by the new generation stars like Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor. There's one more in the family, Aditya Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor's son.

He was all set for his big Bollywood debut after Rishi Kapoor's happened in 1973 with Raj Kapoor's blockbuster, Bobby. However, some words by his spiritual guru changed his life forever. In an interview with SpotBoyE, he revealed why he never forayed into Cinema and made his way to the world of celluloid. There were some candid revelations and some surprising ones.

He said, "I was 17, I was a rebel without a cause and I was going to make my film debut. Then I found my spiritual guru. And he told me those life-changing words - 'Leave The Film Industry'." He added, "At that juncture when I was to be launched as a hero under the RK Banner right after Rishi (Kapoor) was launched in Bobby, I left."

He also stated how his father questioned his decision to be an actor constantly and stated, "I was also assisting Raj Saab and preparing to be a film director. My father questioned my decision over and over again. But I was adamant. My Guruji instructed me to try my luck in entrepreneurship."

Kapoor went on to start his own company and didn't make a career in movies. The revelation of his life continued as he said, "He arranged for me to work with a shipping magnate Yogendra Madhav Lal, then Rajan Nanda. Then I started my own company. For 25 years I never looked at cinema. I stopped seeing films. The temptation to return to the industry never left me. Even after my Guruji's death, I didn't look back at the film industry. Only after I migrated to Dubai, did I return to movies."

Kapoor stated he finally became an actor and his father saw all his movies. He said, "I became an actor... finally. My father watched every single shot of mine in promos, trailers, films. At the age of 76, he played the role of my career guide and mentor... a role he would've played when I was 19 had I not left the film industry. Now at my father's funeral the entire Kapoor clan came together."

