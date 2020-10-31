After Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat, Kajol in Bekhudi, Shabana Azmi dons the unibrow look for Kaali Khuhi

Shabana Azmi is sporting a unibrow in the horror thriller, Kaali Khuhi. The veteran actor felt it added to her character, who lives with guilt and has a family secret to hide. She wanted an unkempt appearance and the unibrow was one of the suggestions, which worked well in Terrie Samundra's Netflix film. Deepika Padukone had a unibrow in Padmaavat (2018). Kajol made a fashion statement with her signature unibrow in Bekhudi (1992) as buddy make-up artiste Mickey Contractor told her she would rock it.

Directed by debutant Terrie Samundra, Kaali Khuhi has been produced by Anku Pande and Ramon Chibb, and features Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra and Riva Arora in pivotal roles.

On her first Netflix original, Shabana Azmi said, "Kaali Khuhi is a story about fear, love, hope and perseverance, and how, when the odds are stacked against us, we find strength from unlikely places. It's been quite the journey."

Director Terrie Samundra said, "Kaali Khuhi explores the dark history of a family haunted by its gruesome past and entangled in a web of unnatural occurrences. As 10-year-old Shivangi witnesses her entire family fall deeper into the secrets of the black well, she's put to the ultimate test."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news