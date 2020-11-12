After Taish, Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh to feature in Kun Faya Kun

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh featured in Bejoy Nambiar's recent release, Taish. Now, the two are teaming up again in Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017) director Kushan Nandy's next, Kun Faya Kun. On Wednesday, the makers announced the thriller on social media. "We wanted to give a sneak peek into what to expect," said Nandy. The title appears to be borrowed from one of the songs from Imtiaz Ali's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar (2011). It was rendered by A.R. Rahman.

Filmmaker Kushan Nandy, who earlier made Babumoshai Bandookbaaz with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has announced the title of his next directorial project Kun Faya Kun with an interesting and a unique video featuring the film's lead cast Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The shooting of the film began today. To many, the title may seem like that of a musical, but the onscreen couple which is teaming up for the second time after Taish, reveals it tilts towards a thriller genre. Harshvardhan also explains what the title means: "Be..and it is!", still leaving the viewers curious. And while the events that unfold in the video afterwards gives movie buffs a closer look at the thrilling elements that will keep them on the edge, it suitably ends on a cliffhanger.

Talking about the idea of the film's announcement through a video, Kushan Nandy says, "Since the title of the film is like a mystery in itself pulling the audiences in, we thought it would be perfect to give them a sneak peek into what to expect from the film by telling them a bit, and holding up a bit. The announcement video also gives out the amazing onscreen camaraderie that Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda share, and we hope we have been able to pique the audience's interest with it."

Kun Faya Kun is produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui (Touchwood Multimedia Creations), Creative Producer is Kiran Shyam Shroff, written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and is directed by Kushan Nandy.

