Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga's Ashi Singh - Yasmine is a character that made me challenge myself

The shoots for new episodes of Sony SAB's fantasy show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has been going on whilst ensuring highest quality safety measures. A perfect blend of a classic folk tale of Aladdin and his powerful group of genies, coupled with their nail-biting adventures in Baghdad and heartwarming romance of the lead couple 'Alasmine' - the show has continued to keep its audiences hooked to their television screens.

The fresh episodes will also introduce, actress Ashi Singh who will be seen as powerful and glamourous, Sultana Yasmine. Ashi, who has recently started shooting for her new venture, shared her experience. The actress also opened up on what the upcoming fresh episodes of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga will bring for the audience.

What made you accept the role of Yasmine?

I never thought of exploring a fantasy character but found Yasmine's character as a persona that would allow me to expand my boundaries and skills as an artiste. Yasmine was just the character that I was on a look for. When I was approached for this role, while I was a little apprehensive at first but I was equally excited to try something new. After playing this role for over three months, I can happily say that it is one my best decisions to take up this role.

Was it hard to get into the skin of the character as the character was already well-established?

It was tough to transition into a character that was already established and loved but more than my preparation for the role, it was the expectations that I had to meet for the viewers and fans of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. There was immense pressure on my shoulders when I entered the show but I took one day at a time and kept learning and perfecting even the tiniest characteristics of the character.

How has been your experience working with Siddharth and your co-stars?

I think I have the best co-stars and team. My experience so far has fabulous and I think I am creating memories for life. Siddharth has also played a huge role in helping me transition into my character especially helping me ace the action sequences. Performing stunts was something entirely new to me but it was all made easy by Siddharth and our amazing team. The vibe of the set is like I have gone back to college with my friends. In such a little time span, all of us have become really good friends and it's never a dull moment on the sets. There is no greater feeling than looking forward to go to work and meet your friends.

What was the biggest challenge while essaying the role of Yasmine?

The biggest challenge for me while perfecting the character Yasmine was to get hold of the intricacies of performing action sequences and working in front of a green screen. The show and storyline requires me to have an imaginative thinking. I have started doing intense workout routine to build that stamina and physique of a Kaali Chorni. A lot of times after shoot, we practice our action sequences for hours. It is tough but really fulfilling as an actor. I wanted to be a part of a project that gives me various avenues to keep learning and upgrade my skills and Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is certainly such a project.

What are your best memories on the set of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga?

In such a short span of time I think I have already made countless memories. We have all turned into a small family. While we all work together, someone is always up to something fun. Siddharth especially is the prankster of the set which I often all a victim too but then I also find my own ways of pranking him. Lately, Siddharth, Shivani, Amit, Smita ji and I have most of our sequences together and I am having the best time of my life.

What can the viewers look forward to from the upcoming episodes of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga?

Destiny has brought Aladdin and Yasmine on the grounds of Baghdad. While they had come to Baghdad to take the jeweled crown but their time here has made them question the ties they have with the kingdom. Aladdin and Yasmine were being trained by Rukhsar Begum for Zafar's bigger mission, but things will take an interesting turn as Zafar decides to take matter in his own hands. It will be really exciting to see as to what kind of tasks will Zafar have for Aladdin, Yasmine and the gang.

Any message for your fans?

I want to thank the viewers and fans of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga for showering so much love and support. It is because of your positive encouragement, love and support that helped me to keep giving my best. Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga is gearing towards some major twists which everyone is going to love. So keep watching Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Stay tuned to Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm only on Sony SAB.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news