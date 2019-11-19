Amruta Khanvilkar's travel diaries continue as she enjoys her holidays in Los Angeles

Amruta Khanvilkar might be away from the silver screen for quite a long time but the diva has been winning everyone’s heart on the internet. The actress is currently on a travel journey and is moving from one place to another for her work. For Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 she was in Bulgaria and was seen doing some death-defying stunts in the reality show. Besides this, earlier she had been to London to shoot for her upcoming film Well Done Baby which also stars Pushkar Jog. The behind-the-scene stills from the film created quite a rage on the internet.



Amruta Khanvilkar enjoying her vacation in Los Angeles. Image courtesy: PR

Having a strenuous schedule, Amruta has managed to take out time for her family and is currently enjoying her holidays in Los Angeles and California. Her latest pictures from her holidays are here and it defines pure vacation goals.



Amruta Khanvilkar posing for pictures

The next destination for the Raazi star is Michigan where the actress is all set to celebrate her 35th birthday on November 23. She will celebrate her day along with her family, cousins, and friends and it seems that her birthday is going to be a big one this year.



Amruta is currently enjoying her holidays in Los Angeles and California

On the work front, Amruta Khanvilkar is in the news for her upcoming film Well Done Baby which is helmed by Priyanka Tanwar. Besides this, she will also be seen in Sachin Kundalkar's Pondicherry which features Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Sai Tamhankar, Neena Kulkarni and Mahesh Manjrekar. Both films are slated to release in the year 2020. She will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani which releases next year.

