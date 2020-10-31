Aniruddh Dave confirms wife Shubhi Ahuja's pregnancy on Instagram

Aniruddh Dave has confirmed the buzz that wife Shubhi Ahuja is pregnant. The baby is due in February. The actor, in an interview, shared some sweet details about their baby and how it is to become parents. The actor couple tied the knot in 2015. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Aniruddh wrote, "Ya, Becoming HERO soon. People have hero, they call him PaPa (sic)."

Speaking about the same, in a tete-a-tete with Bombay Times, the actor shared, “We both are very happy and getting ready to welcome a new member in the family. I am happy and excited but considering the current situation, I am a little nervous too. We are enjoying this new phase of our lives. I read books, sing and even play mouth organ for her. This has become a daily routine. Recently, we also had a karaoke session to make her feel happy."

Aniruddh further added, "Shubhi is a self-dependent person and tries to manage everything on her own. Though our parents wanted to come to Mumbai to take care of her, she does not want to put anyone’s life in danger. So, we have requested them to stay where they are. We make video calls every now and then and get tips from our parents about parenthood. Every day, we get a parcel of laddus, or special treats and delicacies from Kota and Jaipur, for Shubhi. Our parents cannot be with us, but they don’t want to miss out on the fun to treat her in a special way."

On the professional front, Dave, who features in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, has signed a new show, Lockdown Ki Love Story. "I am playing a character with grey shades in the drama," says Dave, who was last seen on Patiala Babes.

