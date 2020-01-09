Search

Ashish Shelar takes potshots at Deepika's JNU visit, says easier to portray role of warrior in reel life

Updated: Jan 09, 2020, 10:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

While Shelar called Deepika Padukone's visit as "insensitive and inappropriate", many Bollywood actors and politicians came forward in support of the Bajirao Mastani actress

Deepika Padukone at JNU campus. Picture/Pallav Paliwal
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took potshots at Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone over her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, after many students at the university were injured in an alleged attack by ABVP members.

Shelar said, "It's easier for Deepika to potray the role of warrior Mastani under a director in reel life! But while portratying a warrior in real life, one must ensure one doesn't become a puppet of hidden agenda."

On Tuesday, Deepika had visited JNU and joined the students who were protesting against the recent violence that had erupted on the campus. The Chhapaak actress was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised slogans of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim".

Although Deepika took part in the protest and even met the JNU students, she did not issue any statement. After her visit, Deepika was trolled on social media.

Condemning her decision, Shelar said, "She has shown insensitivity by meeting just one side of the people in the JNU violence. The incident is being probed by the police. So, meeting just one side of the people is inappropriate, obviously, she is in trouble." Meanwhile, many Bollywood personalities came out in support of the actress. 

From Sonakshi Sinha to Bhumi Pednekar and politicians such as Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Prithviraj Chavan also tweeted in support of her.

