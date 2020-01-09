Ashish Shelar takes potshots at Deepika's JNU visit, says easier to portray role of warrior in reel life

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday took potshots at Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone over her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, after many students at the university were injured in an alleged attack by ABVP members.

Shelar said, "It's easier for Deepika to potray the role of warrior Mastani under a director in reel life! But while portratying a warrior in real life, one must ensure one doesn't become a puppet of hidden agenda."

Its easier for Deepika 2 portray the role of warriir Mastani under a director in reel life ! But while portraying a warrior in real life, one must ensure one doesnt bcum a puppet of hidden agenda ! @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/7388nopiyn — Adv. Ashish Shelar - à¥²à¤¡. à¤ÂÂÂÂà¤¶à¤¿à¤· à¤¶à¥ÂÂÂÂà¤²à¤¾à¤° (@ShelarAshish) January 8, 2020

On Tuesday, Deepika had visited JNU and joined the students who were protesting against the recent violence that had erupted on the campus. The Chhapaak actress was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised slogans of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim".

Although Deepika took part in the protest and even met the JNU students, she did not issue any statement. After her visit, Deepika was trolled on social media.

RT if you will Boycott Movies of @deepikapadukone for her Support to #TukdeTukdeGang and Afzal Gang pic.twitter.com/LN5rpwjDmT — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 7, 2020

Condemning her decision, Shelar said, "She has shown insensitivity by meeting just one side of the people in the JNU violence. The incident is being probed by the police. So, meeting just one side of the people is inappropriate, obviously, she is in trouble." Meanwhile, many Bollywood personalities came out in support of the actress.

No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can't sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 8, 2020

More power to you @deepikapadukone ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» Can’t wait to watch #Chappak tonight. United we stand ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 8, 2020

From Sonakshi Sinha to Bhumi Pednekar and politicians such as Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Prithviraj Chavan also tweeted in support of her.

