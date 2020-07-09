B-town buzz: Prajakta Koli to make her acting debut; Mukesh Tiwari's on-the-set fun

YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli, who goes by the moniker Mostly Sane, makes her acting debut in Khayali Pulav, co-starring Yashpal Sharma. The short film, written and directed by Tarun Dudeja, is set in a Haryana village. Koli plays a handball enthusiast, who is determined to break gender-oriented prejudice. "The film is a reminder of how precious the freedom to live your life the way you want to is and how even the seemingly simple act of being able to wear shorts becomes a complicated mission for a girl," says Koli. Known for her funny antics, the film, which drops on her channel today, will portray her in a new light.

On the set

Mukesh Tiwari and Punjabi actor Sidhika Sharma have begun shooting in Chandigarh for the comic caper, Velapanti. Rajat Bakshi, who produced the Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer Veerey Ki Wedding (2018), is helming the project. The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Rahul Dev, marks Sharma's Bollywood debut.

