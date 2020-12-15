Bhuj: The Pride of India: Nora Fatehi shoots an emotional exhausting sequence with Sanjay Dutt

As the shoot for Bhuj: The Pride of India resumed in Hyderabad, Nora Fatehi shot for an extensive emotional sequence with none other than Sanjay Dutt. The exceptionally talented and hardworking performer Nora Fatehi will be seen in a never seen before avatar for the upcoming period drama Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Slipping into the character of a spy in the ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha amongst others, Nora Fatehi essays a pivotal character to the story, for which the actress had been prepping hard.

Recently filming her first sequence for the film, Nora Fatehi shot an emotionally draining and demanding sequence with the veteran actor Sanjay Dutt.

While the details of the scene are kept under the wraps, the scene is a heart-tugging patriotic sequence which was amongst the firsts for Nora Fatehi. She impressed everyone especially Sanjay Dutt sir with her acting ability and performance.

With back to back interesting projects, Nora Fatehi has got the audience excited to witness her in an all-new avatar.

