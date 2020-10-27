Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau's mother passes away

Vikas Phatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, is known for his social media videos and stint on Bigg Boss 13. The former BB contestant took to Twitter today to remember his mother, whom he recently lost.

On October 25, Hindustani Bhau had shared a photo of himself with his ailing mother and wrote, "Please Dua Kariye Meri Maa Ke Liye Who Jaldi Thik Ho Jaaye"

Please Dua Kariye Meri Maa Ke Liye Who Jaldi Thik Ho JaayeðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/k9gt8kO52f — Hindustani Bhau (@RealKingbhau) October 25, 2020

Today, Hindustani Bhau shared a video remembering his mother, saying that he misses her.

Hindustani Bhau became a household name after he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and forged a strong bond with the other contestants such as Shefali Jariwala and Himanshi Khurana. The Youtuber has found himself in trouble many times due to the controversial nature of the videos he posts.

While inside the BB house, Hindustani Bhau was seen missing his family, especially his mother, a lot. He was evicted from the house after spending some time inside.

