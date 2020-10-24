Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani becomes the first captain

Nishant Singh Malkhani must be on cloud nine after becoming the first captain of the fourteenth season of the reality show Bigg Boss. The audience is well aware that apart from getting luxuries like a VIP bedroom and washroom, a captain gets some powers too that will be informed by Bigg Boss time and again.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, when the Ram Milaayi Jodi actor was asked to comment on becoming a captain, he had said, "I think it will be very important for me to become a captain because I think as a captain I will be able to lead the team better. I have always been a leader in every group, and I will do the same. The best part about being the captain is the immunity and getting a different room, and a bathroom. I will really like all that, but the main thing is the immunity which you get."

But soon after the Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega actor became the captain, Nikki Tamboli created quite a scene in the house and went inside the 'Red Zone' where Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are living. Being the captain, Nishant very nicely asked her to come outside, but she did not pay heed to it. The next episode will see him telling Nikki that he will give her a punishment if she doesn't come outside.

Winning the captaincy after performing so well in the task is a befitting reply to all those who undermined Nishant. He has already shown us what a strong contestant he is by proving himself in all the previous tasks, the audience will now get to see him as a true and fair leader too.

