Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia on her bond with Eijaz Khan: I got attached to him; it was special and pure

Pavitra Punia's journey in the Bigg Boss 14 house was a roller-coaster ride. She made friends, took a stand for herself and performed very well in several tasks on the show. She had epic clashes with several contestants including Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin. Ultimately, her journey could only last for nine weeks and she was evicted from the house. Pavitra shared the most special bond with Eijaz Khan.

Now, in an interview, Pavitra has opened up on her relationship with Eijaz inside the house. Speaking to The Times of India, she said, "My equation with Eijaz Khan was never fake and he was close, he is and I hope he will always be close to me. Of course I like him but you have to understand this thing that we met on a show where you don't know in which direction your relationship with someone is moving. In that house, the situation and game changes every day. During my Bigg Boss journey, I got attached to Eijaz Khan. I had also said that the house is such that if you genuinely fall in love with someone, he might end up saying that he was playing a game. This is a fact and I won't call it love, nor I would say that I ever loved him. But yes whatever the feelings were it was special, pure and genuine."

The actress also said that she would like to give her bond with Eijaz another chance, and would like to see him as the winner. "I would like to give my bond with Eijaz another chance in the outside world. I don't know about that and how things will go forward. All I can say only time will tell. I see Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan in the final two and for me, Eijaz is the winner," she added.

Reacting to her eviction, Pavitra said, "Yes, even I was shocked with my eviction. I think each contestant goes through this phase in the house, when he/she finds himself low. In fact, I was not keeping well and had the flu. I had headaches and I started remaining quiet and I never thought in that direction that it will become a disadvantage for me. I feel I should have got a chance as I was recovering and I was shocked when I came out and saw my votes, it was not less. It's fine I feel I deserved a chance and I have that regret. If not me, I definitely feel Aly Goni should have been eliminated in my place."

Pavitra had a love-hate relationship with Eijaz. While the two had ugly fights inside the house, we also saw a glimpse of their romantic banters. When she was leaving the house, Eijaz, understandably, was most upset and he even gave her a tight hug and a sweet kiss on her cheek as she confessed that she will miss him the most.

Bigg Boss 14 has entered in its eleventh week now. Last week saw a major change in the house with not one or two, but five challengers entering the house. The five challengers - Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, and Rahul Mahajan led by Vikas Gupta will be posing a challenge to the remaining contestants.

