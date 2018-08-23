BJYM activists protest against Navjot Singh Sidhu in Bhiwandi

national

Navjot Singh Sidhu is in the eye of a political storm after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as prime minister of that country and hugged General Qamar Javed Bajwa during the event

BJP youth wing activists burnt posters of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu yesterday for hugging Pakistan Army chief during his visit to that country in Bhiwandi town in Thane district. The protest was held at Dhamankar Naka in the powerloom town, around 20 kms from.

Terming Sidhu's hug as a "shameful act", the activists demanded an apology from the former cricketer. "Sidhu is an opportunist who has insulted the country by his behaviour," said Bhiwandi city president, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Vaibhav Bhoir. Bhiwandi MLA Mahesh Chowgule (BJP) led the protest.

