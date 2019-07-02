BMC to review blacklisting of drug supplier

national

The move comes after the drug licence association threatens to stop supplying medicines to all civic-run hospitals

Following a threat from the All Food and Drugs License Holders Association (AFDLHA) regarding stopping the supply of medicines to civic-run hospitals, the BMC has decided to reconsider its move of blacklisting a drug supplier.

On Tuesday, BMC's Health department blacklisted Medico Private Limited for its failure to meet the deadline with regard to the supply of essential medicines at civic-run hospitals. The company had, however, already paid Rs 14lakh as compensation for their delay in supplying stock. The BMC had earlier blacklisted another such company for default too.

"Earlier, the BMC had blacklisted another company for failing to supply medicines in time, 394 times in 2018. But that company was at fault and hence we did not raise any issue. But this time around, the company had already paid a compensation amount to the authority. Then why has the BMC blacklisted them after claiming the compensation amount?" questioned Abhay Pandey, president of AFHLHA.

The association, responsible for supplying medicines to all civic-run hospitals, thus decided to stop supply until they are given justice. They sent a letter to assistant municipal commissioner Dr Ashwini Joshi who called for a meeting to reach some consensus. "She promised to reconsider the blacklisting of Medico Pvt Ltd. We had also earlier written about not receiving our payments as per the contractual obligations mentioned in the Tender Booklet. The civic body has to pay to its vendors within 30 days of receiving supplies. However, in 95 percent of the cases, this is not followed by the BMC," Pandey added. Dr. Joshi was not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach her.

BMC's past action

The BMC had blacklisted one supplier in May this year. It had also declared four drug suppliers as defaulters. Around 24 other drug suppliers have also been served show cause notices. But the AFDLHA in a complaint filed on May 18 highlighted 33 points of irregularities and mismanagement by the BMC that were leading to the drug shortage.

