Boycott Patanjali, Baba Ramdev trend as Tweeple share hilarious memes

Updated: 15 December, 2020 17:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Netizens started to trend #BoycottPatanjali after the news of honey sold by 13 major brands in India including Dabur and Patanjali failing NMR test went viral

Indian yoga guru Swami Ramdev performs yoga exercises during a session at a six-day "Yoga Camp" in Amritsar, in India's norwestern state of Punjab. Pic/AFP
Indian yoga guru Swami Ramdev performs yoga exercises during a session at a six-day "Yoga Camp" in Amritsar, in India's norwestern state of Punjab. Pic/AFP

After a report stating that honey sold by 13 major brands in India including Dabur and Patanjali has failed the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) test, it tickled Twitterati’s funny bone and #BoycottPatanjali started trending on the micro-blogging website. Users started bashing Baba Ramdev with memes and jokes which led to a funny banter on Twitter.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

The NMR test is used to check how much the honey is adulterated. Last week, the environment watchdog Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) claimed that honey sold by 13 major brands in India including Dabur and Patanjali has failed the test.

The study also stated that 77 per cent brands in Indian markets are selling honey adulterated with sugar.

Almost all the top brands (except Apis Himalaya) passed the tests of purity, while a few smaller brands failed the tests to detect C4 sugar - call it basic adulteration using cane sugar. Out of the 13 brands tested, only three passed the NMR test, which was conducted by a specialised laboratory in Germany.

First Published: 15 December, 2020 17:20 IST

