Boycott Patanjali, Baba Ramdev trend as Tweeple share hilarious memes

Indian yoga guru Swami Ramdev performs yoga exercises during a session at a six-day "Yoga Camp" in Amritsar, in India's norwestern state of Punjab. Pic/AFP

After a report stating that honey sold by 13 major brands in India including Dabur and Patanjali has failed the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) test, it tickled Twitterati’s funny bone and #BoycottPatanjali started trending on the micro-blogging website. Users started bashing Baba Ramdev with memes and jokes which led to a funny banter on Twitter.

Also Read: Clothing brand asks author to become ambassador without knowing she is dead

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

#boycottRamdev#boycottPatanjali



Ironic , he's now started to sell patanjali batteries ðÂÂÂÂ¬. Ayurvedic batteries? Lmao ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — #à¨®à©ÂÂà¨ÂÂ_à¨µà©ÂÂ_à¨ÂÂà¨¿à¨¸à¨¾à¨¨ (@MANJIND73963837) December 12, 2020

#BoycottPatanjali when Ramdev baba see this hashtag



His reaction:- pic.twitter.com/hcFAAVKViR — Kshitij Agrawal (@Kshitij16260937) December 15, 2020

Dont eat @PatanjaliDairy they mix some Chinese syrup in it ðÂÂ¤® which indian tests cnt even detect . Its no good . Shame on @yogrishiramdev #BoycottPatanjali pic.twitter.com/HCId7E0sL7 — Manpreet (@Manpree05725726) December 15, 2020

The NMR test is used to check how much the honey is adulterated. Last week, the environment watchdog Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) claimed that honey sold by 13 major brands in India including Dabur and Patanjali has failed the test.

Also Read: Bride calls off wedding after groom's friends drag her to dance floor

The study also stated that 77 per cent brands in Indian markets are selling honey adulterated with sugar.

Almost all the top brands (except Apis Himalaya) passed the tests of purity, while a few smaller brands failed the tests to detect C4 sugar - call it basic adulteration using cane sugar. Out of the 13 brands tested, only three passed the NMR test, which was conducted by a specialised laboratory in Germany.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news