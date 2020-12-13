Shocking! Clothing brand asks author to become ambassador without knowing she is dead

In a bizarre incident, a clothing brand's decision to reach out to an author to become their brand ambassador received mixed reactions on social media. Wonder why? Because the writer in question was dead long ago.

American author Ursula K. Le Guin, who is best known for her works of speculative fiction, especially for introducing tough-minded feminist sensibility to science fiction passed away on January 22, 2018, at the age of 88. However, Guin's social media accounts are still active and managed by her literary estate.

Also Read: IAS officer shares stunning video of Nilgiri Mountains, tweeple call it 'Heaven on Earth'

The head of public relations of an unidentified international brand reached out to the author, who is now no more to wear their leggings as they "LOVE" her style. Asking her to be one of their "brand ambassadors", the representative wrote: "To celebrate our new collection, we want to give you a FREE pair of leggings so you can post a picture of you wearing them and drive more exposure to our brand".

I don't think this will work out the way you hope, Laura.

Oh social media. pic.twitter.com/49m1UWnVzl — Ursula K. Le Guin (@ursulakleguin) December 8, 2020

While redacting the brand's name, Le Guin's estate shared the letter and wrote: "I don't think this will work out the way you hope, Laura. Oh, social media."

Also Read: Mumbai Police Uses Viral 'Haircut Baby' Video To Give Message Of Wearing Masks

The letter received a lot of mixed responses on Instagram and Twitter. One user said, "If I could have a crumb of Ursula's life... RI," while a second user commented, "Ursula Le Guin died in 2018 - the Twitter account is run by her estate." A third comment read, "Ursula this could be huge for you."

Here's how tweeple reacted:

if I could have a crumb of Ursula's life... RIP ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/gC9g4gTUaR — Kate (@theburdtweets) December 9, 2020

Might as well try to contact Charlotte Brontë, Laura https://t.co/DD7gZMxW12 — Havi (@havinvi) December 10, 2020

Lmaooo they didn’t even bother doing a google search https://t.co/kBQ5QyZ5vL — Phododo’s Mama (@GalWhoAteDurban) December 10, 2020

Lmaooo they didn’t even bother doing a google search https://t.co/kBQ5QyZ5vL — Phododo’s Mama (@GalWhoAteDurban) December 10, 2020

Influencers from the heavens and beyond



ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/qq0llSQZjv — insights about insights (@insightsboutin1) December 9, 2020

For many who don't know, American author Le Guin was the first women writer to win both the Hugo and Nebula Awards for Science Fiction writing. However, the recognition came after decades of struggling to get her work published. Today, Guin is considered among the greatest sci-fi and fantasy writers of all time.

Le Guin published her first novel, "Rocannon's World," in 1966 but found breakthrough success with the publication in 1969 of "The Left Hand of Darkness," which won a litany of prizes and became a great science fiction classic.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news