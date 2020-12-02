IAS officer shares stunning video of Nilgiri Mountains, tweeple call it 'Heaven on Earth'

A video depicting the beauty of India is winning hearts online. The beautiful video has been shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu, who travelled to the Nilgiri Mountains in Tamil Nadu after the COVID-19 lockdown was eased.

Here's a look at IAS officer Sahu's tweet:

A piece of heaven on earth .. Nilgiris, TN, India. Zoom to see the Bhavani river flowing in the horizon #Nilgiris @incredibleindia pic.twitter.com/2KhWJHcZ8n — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 29, 2020

On Sunday, Sahu posted the 45-second video clip on her Twitter handle. In the video, one can hear the rustling of the leaves and the chirping of the birds as Sahu walks around amid the beauty of nature. The Nilgiris, which is rightly described as the "blue mountains", provides the picture-perfect backdrop for the tea plantations that are seen growing on gently sloping land.

One simply cannot miss the stunning bright orange streak in the blue sky as the video moves on to Bhavani river. "A piece of heaven on earth .. Nilgiris, TN, India. Zoom to see the Bhavani river flowing in the horizon," Sahu wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 5,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Heaven on earth", while a second user wrote, "A breathtaking view of the topography of Nilgiris madam". A third comment read, "Lovely view".

Here's how tweeple reacted:

Naini Lake view from china peak near my Birla vidhya mandir ( school ) Nainital pic.twitter.com/M4OZIj7RPC — mukesh sharma (@mukeshj05) November 29, 2020

With due respect, beautiful mam ji. Pranam. — Prasanta Nanda (@prasantalulu62) November 29, 2020

Heaven on earth — thiru (@thiru92030956) November 29, 2020

A breathtaking view of the topography of Nilgiris madam — Hiriyan Ravi kumar (@HIRIYANRAVIKUMA) December 1, 2020

What do you think of the video?

