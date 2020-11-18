Viral Kaju Katli Chicken Soup is last thing we wanted to see in 2020

When the lockdown had just commenced in March, most people would not have thought that it would last this long. It took some time for the initial happy, (false) positive phase to wear out but when it did many started doing weird experiments to keep themselves held up.

If not it, what could possibly be the explanation for kaju katli chicken soup? After 'Biryani with Rosogolla', 'Chocolate Maggi', 'Ice Cream Pav' and more such food disasters that made waves on the internet, Twitter is faced with another viral food disaster and it’s the last thing we needed to see in an already disastrous year.

A photo of kaju katli immersed in chicken soup is going viral on Twitter and no one seems to be impressed. Because there are some things you can’t non-chalantly mix, and kaju katli and chicken soup are two of those things. Two poles apart food items which while tastes heavenly individually can only spark furore when mixed.

But when has twitter let go of an opportunity to have a good laugh? Many funny memes are doing the rounds on the microblogging site. Take a look!

First time in the Indian market:



Kaju Katli chicken soup pic.twitter.com/xry8EwGdMX — á´¬Ë¢á´³á´¬á´¿ (@asgarhid) November 14, 2020

Can't wish Happy Deepawali... So wishing Sad Deepawali for this horrendous pic...ðÂÂ° — Nitin... ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@RdNitin) November 14, 2020

