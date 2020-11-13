Search

From soan papdi to tableware: Tweeple share about their Diwali Bonus with memes

Updated: 13 November, 2020 12:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

From crockery and tableware to sweets and dry fruits, employers gift all sorts of gifts as Diwali bonus and netizens shared hilarious memes on the same

A nail-biting meme on #DiwaliBonus by music channel 9X Jalwa. Pic/Twitter 9X Jalwa
The festival of lights, Diwali, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the festival will be a low-key affair. Besides celebrating the festival with family and friends, the working professionals eagerly look forward to the annual Diwali bonus from their employer. From crockery and tableware to sweets and dry fruits, employers gift all sorts of gifts as Diwali bonus.

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak this year, the employers are delaying the Diwali bonus. Amid all of this, Twitterati found humour in this situation and came up with witty memes!

Here are some Diwali bonus memes

So, are you getting #DiwaliBonus this festive season?

First Published: 13 November, 2020 12:01 IST

