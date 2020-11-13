From soan papdi to tableware: Tweeple share about their Diwali Bonus with memes

The festival of lights, Diwali, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the festival will be a low-key affair. Besides celebrating the festival with family and friends, the working professionals eagerly look forward to the annual Diwali bonus from their employer. From crockery and tableware to sweets and dry fruits, employers gift all sorts of gifts as Diwali bonus.

Also Read: Tweeple go overdrive as man claims he got 2 masala packets in Maggi noodles

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak this year, the employers are delaying the Diwali bonus. Amid all of this, Twitterati found humour in this situation and came up with witty memes!

Here are some Diwali bonus memes

Me: Sir is Diwali pe bonus milega ?



Sir : pic.twitter.com/qXT6UmYMuH — à¤µà¤¿à¤ÂÂà¤¯ (@bijjuu11) November 7, 2020

Me waiting for Diwali Bonus pic.twitter.com/DeqS4ozet2 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) November 9, 2020

#Diwali2020

Employee: Iss baar to Diwali pe bonus milega naa?



HR: pic.twitter.com/Yvi3QrqCAy — Saurabh (@vikrantsaurabh) November 10, 2020

When employees ask for Diwali Bonus in 2020

Management and HR : ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂ¬ #ICAI #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FmnSxtcD0l — Vikas Sharma (@sh_viks) November 10, 2020

So, are you getting #DiwaliBonus this festive season?

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Eco-Friendly Gifts for Everyone

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news