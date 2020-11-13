From soan papdi to tableware: Tweeple share about their Diwali Bonus with memes
From crockery and tableware to sweets and dry fruits, employers gift all sorts of gifts as Diwali bonus and netizens shared hilarious memes on the same
The festival of lights, Diwali, is one of the most awaited festivals of the year, but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the festival will be a low-key affair. Besides celebrating the festival with family and friends, the working professionals eagerly look forward to the annual Diwali bonus from their employer. From crockery and tableware to sweets and dry fruits, employers gift all sorts of gifts as Diwali bonus.
From WhatsApp wonderbox:— Sooraj (@TheSoorajBhatia) November 10, 2020
Diwali this year #2020 #Diwali #diwalicrackers #diwalibonus #CelebrationTohBantaHai pic.twitter.com/PBSUvMZz8V
Also Read: Tweeple go overdrive as man claims he got 2 masala packets in Maggi noodles
However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak this year, the employers are delaying the Diwali bonus. Amid all of this, Twitterati found humour in this situation and came up with witty memes!
Here are some Diwali bonus memes
Hit the love and RT button if you can relate to this :)#Diwali #Diwali2020 #diwalibonus #bonuschallenge #MEMES #memesdaily #memes2020 #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/Vu0YKHsQGa— 9X Jalwa (@9XJalwa) November 8, 2020
Diwali Bonus by Private Company! ðÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#Diwali2020 #Diwali #soanpapdi pic.twitter.com/ykmC2E2SA4— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¾ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¶ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@sultanpuriya10) November 9, 2020
Me: Sir is Diwali pe bonus milega ?— à¤µà¤¿à¤ÂÂà¤¯ (@bijjuu11) November 7, 2020
Sir : pic.twitter.com/qXT6UmYMuH
When you think of bonus...#Diwali #memes #diwalibonus pic.twitter.com/QysxNipd4C— Not For Sale (@AdPsychology) November 9, 2020
Me waiting for Diwali Bonus pic.twitter.com/DeqS4ozet2— Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) November 9, 2020
#Diwali2020— Saurabh (@vikrantsaurabh) November 10, 2020
Employee: Iss baar to Diwali pe bonus milega naa?
HR: pic.twitter.com/Yvi3QrqCAy
#Bonus #Diwali #Diwali2020— Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) November 10, 2020
Tumhe kon sa wala bonus milega ?ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/PyCQx7ShSy
Types Of #Diwali Bonus.. pic.twitter.com/A9rpipI3vp— Sarcastic_Sanket (@SanKi_Baaat) November 7, 2020
When employees ask for Diwali Bonus in 2020— Vikas Sharma (@sh_viks) November 10, 2020
Management and HR : ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂ¬ #ICAI #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FmnSxtcD0l
So, are you getting #DiwaliBonus this festive season?
Also Read: Diwali 2020: Eco-Friendly Gifts for Everyone
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe