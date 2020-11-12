Diwali 2020: Eco-Friendly Gifts for Everyone

The discussion around pollution hits its peak with the onset of Diwali every year. Even with crackers being banned across the country, there is much that we need to do to make our Diwali celebrations greener. What better way to turn to functional eco-friendly gifts for our friends, family, and colleagues to show that we care about our environment and them. This Diwali, you won’t have to resort to the same old dry fruits and sweets, we have curated a list of eco-friendly gifts for you to share with everyone.



Kids



Do we need eco-friendly gifts for kids or should we simply let them munch on the copious amounts of chocolates and sweets every festive season? In this day and age, no child can be too young to be environmentally aware. The Conscious Gifting - The Green Child Kit (Rs 660) by Almitra Sustainables is the perfect way to introduce kids to environmentally friendly solutions in their everyday lives. The kit includes a bunch of goodies: A pack of colour seed pencils, a book on recycling, reusing, and reducing waste, a reusable drinking straw, and a straw cleaner to keep it clean.

Women



One can never go wrong with apparel when it comes to gifting alternatives for women. In this age of fast fashion, give the women in your life durable and timeless pieces of clothing that they can wear with pride. Doodlage offers a range of clothes made from recycled fabric. The brand recycles garments from consumers and upcycles factory waste into limited edition collections. Even their scraps are utilised to produce accessories, paper, and soft furnishing products. The brand’s packaging is designed to be plastic free as well making it a completely eco-friendly buy.



Men



The cork wallets (Rs 1,350 onwards) offered by Arture make for an enviable gift for any man. The brand ensures the entire life cycle of each product from sourcing raw material (from the Mediterranean) to recycling or repurposing it at the end is done in the most sustainable and eco-friendly manner. Offered in various colours, these wallets made up of vegan cork fabric are elegant and trendy making it a great gift for all ages. The brand also has a range of wallets for women, passport cases, card cases, and key cases.

Colleagues



It can be a bit confusing to select gifts for colleagues, because you often want them to be similar even though the individuals are distinct. The upcycled diaries (Rs 412 onwards) and visiting card holders (Rs 236 onwards) by Green The Map make for excellent gifts. One of the country’s first online store for eco-friendly products, the brand offers several stationery items, accessories, face masks, and more for both genders.

Clients



Selecting gifts for clients can be the most puzzling decision. The Festive Box (Rs 999) by Verth is a thoughtful gift that reflects your belief in conscious living. The curated hamper includes a range of products which embody the spirit of Diwali- something sweet (homemade artisan chocolate granola filled with nuts and berries), something pious (hand rolled temple flower incense cones), something which lights up their lives (hand-poured soy candle in a glass shot), something useful (blue pottery coasters), and finally, something to jot down memories in (handmade fabric covered diary). The box comes with a personal note which you can customise.

