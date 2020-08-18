Tweeple go overdrive as man claims he got 2 masala packets in Maggi noodles
Everyone loves Maggi and there's no doubt about it but what if we tell you that a man got two masala packets with Maggi noodles. Twitter user Shashwat Dwivedi's claim to fame is that he got two masala packets with Maggi noodles.
Recently, Dwivedi took to Twitter and shared a picture of the Maggi noodles packet. Dwivedi claimed that he got lucky and got two packets of the spice mix used to make Maggi noodles. 'I SWEAR I'M NOT MAKING THIS UP BUT I JUST GOT TWO MASALAS IN MY MAGGI!!!!," Dwivedi tweeted.
I SWEAR I'M NOT MAKING THIS UP BUT I JUST GOT TWO MASALAS IN MY MAGGI!!!! pic.twitter.com/uVOlsDMXnc— Shashwat Dwivedi (@shashwatsays) August 12, 2020
Shashwat's tweet went viral. Shocked and surprised, netizens took to the comments section to share their views.
this implies that someone got a pack of maggi with no masala ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— dhvani ðÂÂÂÂ» (@danipartyhardly) August 13, 2020
One user said, "This implies that someone got a pack of Maggi with no masala," while another user wrote, "That guy who got no masala in the packet." A third user jokingly said, "I'm calling the police." Somewhere someone eats a packet of Maggi without masala," read another comment. Since being shared, the post has garnered over 9,000 likes and around 800 retweets.
Here's how tweeple reacted:
I'm calling police ðÂÂÂÂ¬— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 13, 2020
Even I got 2 masla packets few months back.— DipTeaâÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@DipTea_) August 13, 2020
That is the lucky packet of masala, only one in a million maggis have the lucky packet of masala, better snort it up quick for good luck or else the masala police is gonna get you.— Anirudh Singh (@ReallyTallTales) August 13, 2020
August 13, 2020
how does it feel to be God's favorite?— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@_folkwhore_) August 12, 2020
Somewhere someone eats a packet of maggi without masala— Sumeet (@sumeet_nandi23) August 13, 2020
I am feeling bad for that guy.. jiska masala packet aapko mil gya.. uske packet mein ab sirf noodles niklenge.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Rajul Agrawal (@RealLifeNobita) August 13, 2020
Has this ever happened with you?
