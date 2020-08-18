Search

Tweeple go overdrive as man claims he got 2 masala packets in Maggi noodles

Updated: Aug 18, 2020, 12:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Twitter user Shashwat Dwivedi claimed that he got lucky and got two packets of the spice mix used to make Maggi noodles

The Maggi packets picture shared by Shashwat Dwivedi on Twitter
The Maggi packets picture shared by Shashwat Dwivedi on Twitter

Everyone loves Maggi and there's no doubt about it but what if we tell you that a man got two masala packets with Maggi noodles. Twitter user Shashwat Dwivedi's claim to fame is that he got two masala packets with Maggi noodles.

Recently, Dwivedi took to Twitter and shared a picture of the Maggi noodles packet. Dwivedi claimed that he got lucky and got two packets of the spice mix used to make Maggi noodles. 'I SWEAR I'M NOT MAKING THIS UP BUT I JUST GOT TWO MASALAS IN MY MAGGI!!!!," Dwivedi tweeted.

Shashwat's tweet went viral. Shocked and surprised, netizens took to the comments section to share their views.

One user said, "This implies that someone got a pack of Maggi with no masala," while another user wrote, "That guy who got no masala in the packet." A third user jokingly said, "I'm calling the police." Somewhere someone eats a packet of Maggi without masala," read another comment. Since being shared, the post has garnered over 9,000 likes and around 800 retweets.

Here's how tweeple reacted:

Has this ever happened with you?

