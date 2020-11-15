Wedding company's hilarious reply to bride's angry mail over dress is legendary!

In a bizarre incident, a woman who ordered a wedding outfit online and then felt disappointed to find it looking nothing like the one she ordered shared her grief on social media. Shocked and dismayed, the woman wrote an angry email to the company from where she ordered the dress. However, the whole incident had a hilarious twist that left people laughing out loud.

Taking to Facebook, health care professional Aubrey shared what transpired when her wedding dress, which she had ordered online, arrived. "Two weeks ago my wedding dress came in. I was really upset about the looks of it and sent an angry email to the company wanting to return it. I took pictures of me in the dress telling them it looked nothing like what I had ordered," Aubrey said in her letter.

As evident, the dress was the one which she ordered but there was a small little problem. "Well, today I received this response from the company 'you put the dress on inside out, please put it on the right way'," she shared further.

Interestingly, Aubrey was quite surprised to find that the company had shipped the wedding dresses inside out. After trying it the right way, the dress "actually turned out beautiful". "Sometimes it doesn't matter how much school we put behind us... we're still going to lack common sense, like how to put clothes on properly," she said while accepting her mistake.

The 33-year-old shared the entire incident on Facebook hoping that it would make people laugh. Aubrey also updated her post by answering questions from other Facebook users. Since being shared online, the post has collected over 1500 comments and nearly 500 shares.

Taking to the comments section one user said, "Girl I'm over here dying to see pictures of you with it inside out. Love your face!" while a second user commented, "I am SOOO SORRY. I’m laughing so hard… poor girl! You’re gonna rock that dress no matter how you wear it." A third user wrote, "That's the funniest thing I've seen in a month! Sounds like something I would do. I love you even more now."

