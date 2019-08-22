This bizarre wedding dress makes the bride look like she 'pooped' herself

international

The picture shared by the Reddit user shows a woman in a white dress accessorised with a brown coloured ribbon placed right on her bottom flowing all the way down to the ground

In a bizarre incident, a post of an unfortunately designed wedding dress surfaced the internet leaving people in confusion and splits at the same time. In a Reddit post, the image that gained the masses attention shows a woman in a white dress accessorised with a brown coloured ribbon placed right on her bottom flowing all the way down to the ground. The Reddit user captioned the photo as: "What every bride wants: a brown ribbon streaming out of her a**." (sic). See the post below!



This picture created a buzz on social media attracting more than 100 people who started commenting on the post. This picture created a buzz on social media attracting more than 100 people who started commenting on the post. with someone branding the dress "crappy". One person commented "Crappy design. Literally," while another user wrote: "The entire dress is just poorly executed." One user without hesitating commented, "Oh my.. the thumbnail looks like she pooped herself. How unfortunate."

One user took a humourous dig at the dress and wrote, "I think you guys are missing the bigger picture here. This woman or designer is a genius. The brown ribbon is there for a reason, a good one at that. If the bride just so happens to actually poop herself during the wedding, everyone will just think it’s a ribbon. A power move for the ages if you ask me."

In another strange bride tale, a bride had accused her heavily pregnant bridesmaid of upstaging her at the wedding and ruining her ceremony. The woman whose username is IgnoredBride started her rant on Reddit by sharing a post stating that she has been married for a month and a half and the wedding took three years to plan. She went on to write, "We had six people on each side of the bridal party. When I got engaged, most of the bridesmaids were single, including Anna, the star of this story. She further said that she just wanted to give the two partnered bridesmaids plus ones and Anna was offended by it since her wedding was years later."

Eventually, the wedding was postponed by the bride's mother and all of her bridesmaids had plus ones. Anna got married four months prior to her wedding and was two months pregnant at the wedding. She brought her husband as her plus one and convinced one of the other bridesmaids to take a friend as hers. She went on to say that Anna was hugely pregnant and didn't refrain from showing it off. She was upset as in her husband's culture, being pregnant before late 20's/30's was teenage pregnancy and drew attention. "I honestly feel like Anna owes me a wedding and did all of this for revenge for me offending her years ago," she wrote.

