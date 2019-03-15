Uncle gifts cash as wedding gift; asks the bride to return major chunk after 3 months

hatke

The bride was furious after her husband's uncle asked for his cash gift back which he had presented to them as their wedding gift

A wedding is a very auspicious and the most memorable day in a couples' life and when your blessed and showered with gifts from loved ones the celebrations are galore. Nowadays, do not really wish for gifts and often request guests not to gift them anything on their big day.



A couple who recently got married was in for a surprise when her groom's uncle messaged the bride months after the wedding took place. The uncle had asked for a large chunk of his generous cash gift back, which he accidentally presented to them as their wedding gift, reports The Sun.

Sharing her story on Facebook, the newly-married bride wrote, "After my wedding, my husband and I opened gifts and cards. I opened a card from my husband's aunt and uncle and they had written us a 160 euro cheque." She further reveals, "We were like 'whoa, but okay he makes good money'.

It seems like the couple was over the moon with the gift and their joy knew no bounds. But sadly, it was cut short-lived. The bride says, "Three months later we get a phone call and the 'generous' uncle said he only meant to write a £16 cheque and we need to give him 144 pounds back. Like who does that?!"

The bride also made it clear that they don't believe that the uncle has money issues and says her new mother-in-law, who is the uncle's sister, was also furious. The couple and family were so angry and furious that they ended up sending them all of the money back.

People on Facebook called the uncle's gesture as the height of rudeness. One wrote: Wow, I'm speechless. 16 euro for a wedding gift?!?! Are you kidding me?! Some people have no shame. And to call you and demand the money back! Wow, I can't even.”

Another Facebook user said, "I'd never spoken to them again, nor be around them. Whether it was a family event or not. I'd never go. Screw that. How pathetic and trashy.”

