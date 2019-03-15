Bride asks heavily pregnant bridesmaid to stop 'showing off' baby bump during wedding photo shoot

hatke

Post the wedding, the bride and her friend who were best of friends are now no longer talking. Interestingly, the bride writes in her post, Now I'm annoyed because I paid a lot of money for a wedding photo shoot, not maternity pics

Representational Pictures

Being one of the bridesmaids for your friend/best friend's wedding is truly a special moment and it becomes more memorable when you're pregnant. But being heavily pregnant and also a bridesmaid can backfire too, apparently.

In a recent post on Reddit, a newlywed bride in a rant wrote: I got married three weeks ago and one of my bridesmaids is about 7 months pregnant (let's call her Kate). "Kate's belly was easily accommodated into the dress style because it had quite a flowy skirt with a fitted bust."



A snapshot of the brides rants on Reddit. Pic.Reddit

The bride further revealed that problems occurred in the time between the ceremony and the reception. The bride explained they had a photographer booked to take a few hours' worths of professional photos with just the wedding party." In one of the first photos, I noticed Kate was deliberately holding her belly so it was really obvious in the fabric of her dress (think basically every maternity shoot photo ever taken). I asked her to stop holding her hands to show off her belly and to just pose like everyone else. I had to remind her a few more times before we'd finished taking the wedding party photos."

Apparently, this hurt the bride a lot and she was really upset. After returning from her honeymoon she tried to call Kate. In her rant, the bride further reveals, "I was away for a week on our honeymoon and when I got back I hadn't heard from Kate, despite texting her, and we usually talk every couple of days. I felt she was avoiding me."



Pregnant bridesmaid. Representational picture



It seems it wasn't the bride alone who was upset. Even the heavily pregnant bridesmaid (whom the bride addresses Kate in her post) was apparently upset with the bride. She revealed that another of her bridesmaids confirmed that Kate was angry at her because she was 'trying to make her look fat, not pregnant' during the photos. The bride stated, "Now I'm annoyed because I paid a lot of money for a wedding photo shoot, not maternity pics. But I don't know, am I the a*****e?

Apparently, this rant upset a lot of women on Reddit and a number of women who'd been pregnant themselves came forward to defend Kate.

Well, it's absolutely normal for mums-to-be to pose normal, not a bid to be the centre of attention.

