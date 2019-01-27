From marrying a ghost to a video game: World's most bizarre weddings

hatke

This list of weirdest weddings from all around the world will blow your mind. These 8 people married or are in a relationship with strangest of things you could even imagine

Pascale Sellick with her duvet and Amanda Liberty with her Chandelier

Marriages are made in heaven, but these eight marriages, in particular, made a disaster. Here’s a list of people that have married or plan to wed, a number of weird objects and creatures making everybody question their choices. Marriage is known to be a commitment of a lifetime and one of the most sacred traditions known to mankind. It is an institution that celebrates the union of two people who vow to love each other for the rest of their lives.

But love comes in all forms and shapes, for these 8 people it came in the strangest way possible. These lovers from all around the globe hit the news with their unusual romance stories by choosing to marry not humans but inanimate objects or animals.

Noorul Mahjabeen Hassan - Tetris video game



Picture credit/Twitter Noorul Mahjabeen Hassan

Noorul Mahjabeen Hassan, a math student decided to tie a knot with her Tetris video game. She identifies as an Objectum Sexual - which means someone who is attracted to objects. She revealed she's been in a relationship with her calculator, who she fondly calls Pierre, and states she has also felt attracted to other inanimate objects like monorails, iPods and a GPS system. The 20-year-old mathematician, who likes to be known as Fractal Tetris Huracan, revealed she now plans to marry the game after graduating from the University of Florida. According to her, Tetris is 'beautiful' and stimulates her mind.

Pascale Sellick - Duvet



Picture credit/Instagram Pascale Sellick



Pascale Sellick, 49, is planning a pompous wedding ceremony to tie a knot with her bedding who she claims it's the 'most intimate and reliable relationship' she's ever had. She said: "My duvet is the longest, strongest, most intimate and reliable relationship that I have ever had. That's because it has always been there for me and gives me great hugs.

Amanda Sparrow Large - Pirate ghost



Picture credit/Twiter Amanda Sparrow Large

Irish Jack Sparrow alias Amanda Sparrow Large, 46, hit the headlines when she legally got married to the Haitian pirate by a shaman priest. She claims that the ghost of a pirate issued her a warning by revealing that she split from her 300-year-old husband and has issued a warning. She found love in the pirate from the 1700s, who was executed for robbing on the high seas. They tied the knot off the Irish coast in a boat in international waters. But now the mum of the bride, Co Louth, revealed the strange union is over.

Laura Mesi - Herself



Picture credit/Facebook Laura Mesi



Self-love is the best love, right? Laura Mesi, an Italian fitness trainer, took this saying a little too seriously after throwing a fairytale wedding for herself. The wedding ceremony had all the elements of a traditional wedding from a white gown to a cake and bridesmaids, all that was missing was a spouse. She revealed that after her long term relationship ended, she decided if she was still single at 40 then she would just marry herself.

Amanda Liberty - Chandelier



Picture credit/Facebook Amanda Liberty

Amanda Liberty from Leeds has an obsession for grand lamps and has 25 hanging lamps in her house after spending hundreds of pounds on them. This 33-year-old lamp-obsessed woman is in an 'open relationship' with her chandeliers and is also engaged to a 28in wide light called Lumiere that she purchased on eBay. It was love at first sight and she spent 400 pounds on the antique chandelier called Lumiere who she claims is regularly showering affection and kisses. But she spends her nights cuddled up to a portable chandelier that she tucks into bed. Amanda identifies herself as Objectum sexual, she first fell in love with a drum kit when she was 14 years old and later the Statue of Liberty which led her to change her surname.

Amanda Rodgers - Dog



Representational image



Amanda Rodgers, from South London, took her pet love to an extreme when she decided to tie a knot with her pet pooch Sheba in August 2012. She married a man 20 years ago but unfortunately, it came to an end. So this time she decided to do something different and walk down the aisle in Croatia.

Sal9000 - Computer game character



Representational image

This Japanese groom who goes by the alias Sal9000 went on to marry a computer game character in 2009. The character is named Nene Anegasaki, from the Nintendo DS virtual dating game Love Plus, in a fantasy wedding.

Amy Wolfe - Fairground ride





Representational image



Amy Wolfe, from New York, took her love for roller coasters to another level by tying the knot with a fairground ride. The ride, called 1001 Nacht, in Pennsylvania, was not Amy’s first inanimate love. She had previously has been in love with model spaceships, the Twin Towers and a banister.

