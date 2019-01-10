Bride gets trolled for making guests take math test on her wedding day

hatke

The unnamed woman shared the bizarre idea of incorporating "mathematical tidbits" into their wedding day as she and her partner are both mathematicians.

Facebook Status

A mathematician bride-to-be has been the butt of mockery online for revealing her upcoming wedding plans which involve plenty of maths problems. She chose maths solving as her big day plan for the perfect wedding.

This bride-to-be started an online debate as she revealed the details of her wedding on the social media platform, Facebook. The unnamed woman shared the bizarre idea of incorporating "mathematical tidbits" into their wedding day as she and her partner are both mathematicians.

And it's fair enough to say people who read the post were not very impressed by the plan. A screenshot of this Facebook status was uploaded to a Reddit Bridezilla's thread after which it took the internet by storm with hundreds of people commenting on it.

The Facebook status read: "Since both I and [partner's name] are mathematicians, our wedding (which is coming up soon) will be perfused with mathematical tidbits. "For example, at the dinner, guests will be required to answer a mathematical question in order to find out where they sit. Every guest/couple will be presented with a unique, bespoke question - its difficulty and subject matter drawn directly from what we know their mathematical background to be."

According to Mirror.co.uk, she went on to explain that most of the guests present on the wedding day would have a research-level mathematical background - and some of the questions had even been taken directly from their research papers.

This post made became the butt of all jokes with people commenting on it. One person commented: "Upon looking into my background, they would likely decide to just sit me at the kid's table.

Another wrote: "Math-shaming. My immediate RSVP would be a no."A third added: "It does sound perfect for THEM but I would decline due to a very likely mathematically-induced anxiety attack."Not everyone thought it was a problem though.

A different Reddit user posted: "My mom's a mathematician and while she had a Disney wedding, I could see her doing this with absolutely zero malicious intent or creating a situation where someone is embarrassed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates