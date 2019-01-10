Cheating man proposes to wrong woman and is going to go through with it

hatke

"I'm seeing someone else, wanted to break up with her. I bought the ring for a work colleague, wasn't planning to propose until the holiday we planned. During new year's eve, I proposed to my girlfriend.

Representational image

This year has seen a lot of romantic proposals and weddings, and amidst it all, one cheating man found himself in the heat of the moment and decided to get down on one knee himself. He claims he was planning to break up with his current girlfriend and propose to another woman with whom he had a relationship at work.

But New Year's Eve turned things around for him as he saw his friends getting engaged and he "went with the flow" and asked his actual girlfriend to marry him. Now looking for legal advice as a solution to this fix, aptly named user 'Propermistakeregretit' posted about his dilemma on Reddit wrote: "I'm seeing someone else, wanted to break up with her. I bought the ring for a work colleague, wasn't planning to propose until the holiday we planned. During new year's eve, I proposed to my girlfriend. It's been posted on my friends Snapchat, my girlfriends Facebook page, everywhere."

"I saw people proposing so I wanted to go with the flow and proposed to my girlfriend whilst partially p****d. Can I get the ring back and cancel the engagement please?"

The post went viral and has over a hundred comments from people telling him that he doesn't have a leg to stand on legally, with some also criticising his "alarming behaviour" and others congratulating him.

According to Mirror.co.uk, One Reddit user had a solid analysis of events, as AR-Legal wrote: "Let me check I've got this straight: "You were planning on proposing to a work colleague when you go on holiday, despite the fact you are still seeing someone you class as your girlfriend. However, in a twist of fate, you took that engagement ring out with you on New Year's Eve. Either that or you took the wrong girlfriend out. Either way, mistakes were made. Those mistakes were compounded when you got caught up in the heat of other people’s affection and proposed to your (wrong) girlfriend. Well, from a legal perspective you're s**t out of luck because a gift is a gift, even when given by a moron"

"However, there is a solution: tell your (current/accidental) fiancée about the mistake. Honesty may actually be your best policy here because I suspect that the realisation that you are such an utter fungus of a person will lead her to take the ring off and fling it. If you're lucky, you may be able to find it and then can give your ex-fiancée's sloppy seconds to your bit on the side. And what a lucky girl she will be!"

The guy finally decides to go through with his accidental to-be bride and said, "I've known my girlfriend longer and my mum gave me a call saying she's happy and she's always wanted grandchildren and what not so I didn't want to disappoint my mum," he wrote. He added that he would feel ashamed if his fiancée found out the truth also worried if the woman he was seeing on the side will tell her how many times they've slept together.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates