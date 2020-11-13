Jilted lover reaches church, stops man from marrying minor girl

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A church in Hyderabad witnessed a dramatic incident when a wedding was stopped midway. The alleged incident took place when the pastor asked if anyone had objections to the marriage.

According to a report in New Indian Express, after the pastor's announcement, a woman entered the Church along with police officials and halted the wedding ceremony. It was later learned that the woman was duped by the man who was getting married in the church.

Interestingly, the girl whom the accused was about to marry was a minor. The accused, identified as Anil, is a resident of Jangaon district. The woman informed the pastor that the man has duped her by claiming to be in love with her and had even promised to marry her.

The pastor immediately stopped the marriage and the police took away the man.

