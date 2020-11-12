Two brothers steal goats to fund movie being produced by their father, held

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a bizarre incident, the Chennai police arrested two brothers for allegedly stealing goats in order to help fund a movie their father was producing with them in the lead. Police officials said the two brothers were caught red-handed on Saturday.

Also Read: Man asks wife to escort him to lodges, gives triple talaq over WhatsApp

According to a report in Times of India, the brothers, identified as V Niranjan Kumar (30) and Lenin Kumar (32), of New Washermenpet had been stealing goats for the last three years before the Madhavaram police arrested them.

Interestingly, the duo was making good money as they stole eight to ten goats a day and sold each for around Rs 8,000.

The two accused would drive around the deserted rural stretches on the lookout for animals that were grazing by the roadside. When no one was around, the brothers would pick one or two goats, bundle them into their car and speed away. They would repeat the theft at multiple locations and were always careful not to steal more than one or two from the herd. This is why no one bothered to complain to the police.

Also Read: How Mumbai police got Crawford Market out of almighty jam

However, the duo's luck ran out when they stole a goat from Palani on October 9. Palani only had half a dozen goats and the loss of one upset him and he decided to lodge a police complaint.

After scanning the CCTV footage of the area, the police found that the thieves had come in a car, but its registration number was not visible. During the investigation, the police learned that a lot of people in the area had regularly lost one or two goats.

In order to catch the thieves, the police deployed personnel in civil clothes in the locality to keep a watch. On Saturday, when the two accused tried to steal a goat, they were caught red-handed.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Police officials said the duo's father, identified as Vijay Shankar, was producing a film titled 'Nee Thaan Raja' featuring his sons in the lead roles. Shooting for the same had stopped midway due to the lack of money. That's when the sons decided to help out.

Talking about their modus operandi, cops said the duo used to meet goatherds in isolated places telling them they were scouting locations for films and sweet-talk them into selling a couple of goats for a pittance. The accused then moved on to theft, believing that people wouldn't complain if they lost one or two goats.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news