Mumbai Crime: Man asks wife to escort him to lodges, gives triple talaq over WhatsApp

The Mumbai Police booked a 28-year-old man from Mira Road for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over WhatsApp. Police officials said the accused allegedly forced his 24-year-old wife to escort him to various lodges for sex.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the woman alleged that the accused forced her to go to lodges against her will and when she refused, he gave her talaq over WhatsApp. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint with the police.

The couple got married in August 2014 against their family's wishes and have a 5-year-old daughter. However, they have been living separately for the past couple of years. They would meet during social events, a police officer said.

Earlier, the woman had objected to going to lodges, following which the man had apologised, the police said. "We have registered a case under Section 498A (harassing a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, and are investigating the case," said a police officer.

The accused is yet to be arrested.

