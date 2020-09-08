Mumbai Crime: Man abuses wife, gives triple talaq over call in Thane

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Thane police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly giving triple talaq flouting the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The accused, identified as Khalid Husain Shaikh, gave triple talaq to his wife over the phone. The family lives in Gaibir Nagar, a police official said.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 24-year-old complainant had married Shaikh three years ago. In her complaint, the woman claimed that she was constantly harassed by her in-laws and husband who demanded special gifts from her family. She further said that she had gone to her parents' house nearly a month ago.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

"The accused, 27-year-old Khalid Husain Shaikh called her on Sunday and started abusing her and later gave her talaq," an officer from Shanti Nagar police station said. The accused has been booked under Sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news