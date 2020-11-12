Mumbai Crime: Woman hires contract killer to murder BMC engineer to end extra-marital affair, held

Police arrested a 32-year-old woman, working as an assistant manager in a nationalised bank, for allegedly conspiring to kill a sub-engineer employed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The woman and the sub-engineer were in an extramarital affair, and when the man ended the relationship, the woman arranged for a contract killer from Odisha to kill him, police said. Timely intervention by the police, however, helped save the man’s life.

Also read: Mumbai crime: Ivory Coast man arrested for cheating women on matrimonial sites

As per a report in The Indian Express, according to police, both were married, but the woman wanted to divorce her husband and marry the BMC employee.

An investigator said the man, however, was not interested in marrying her, which would often lead to heated arguments and, during a recent argument two months ago, the sub-engineer had abused and insulted her.

An officer from Matunga police station said the man went on to block her and cut all ties with her due to which the woman became upset. “She then got in touch with a contract killer from Odisha through a person based out of Uttar Pradesh,” said senior inspector Vijaysingh Ghatge.

Police have identified the contract killer as Vijay Pradhan, 24, a BSc graduate from Odisha, who came to Mumbai on November 6.

Police said Pradhan and the woman did a recce near the man’s residence for two days, following which the woman called him near Dadar railway station to hand him a weapon.

Also read: Mumbai crime: Man asks wife to escort him to lodges, gives Triple Talaq over WhatsApp

“We noticed their suspicious movement outside Dadar station, and took them to the police station,” said an investigator, adding that we recovered the weapon along with five rounds of bullets.

Police said the duo confessed that they were planning to kill a BMC sub-engineer for breaking up with the woman, and that she had promised Rs 1 lakh to Pradhan after he had killed the man. “They planned to kill him near his residence on Monday (November 9),” an officer said.

Police said they were trying to identify the person who provided the weapon, while the investigators also said they were trying to locate the man from UP who got the woman in touch with Pradhan.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act, along with the Maharashtra Police Act. The accused were produced before Kurla court and remanded in police custody till November 12.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news