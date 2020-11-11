Mumbai Crime: Ivory Coast man arrested for cheating women on matrimonial sites

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Mumbai Police recently arrested an Ivory Coast man for allegedly cheating several women after connecting with them on matrimonial websites. Police officials from Kurla VB Nagar police said the accused used to pose as a doctor from New Zealand to woo women.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the 28-year-old accused, identified as Amon Okonkwo David, was residing in New Delhi. He used to promise his victims gifts and then posed as officials from the customs, GST, courier company or airport to take money from them.

Cops said David operated a network and had profiles with fake photos on several matrimonial sites. The alleged incident came to light when a 34-year-old Kurla resident lodged a complaint against him. The two had connected on a matrimonial site.

"After gaining her confidence in July, he said it was his birthday and he was sending an expensive gift for her," said Jeetendra Sapkale, sub-inspector at VB Nagar police station.

Rajesh Pawar, senior police inspector of V B Nagar police station, said, "The people who called her convinced her to pay a total of Rs 20.65 lakh."

The police managed to trace the accused through bank account transactions, cell phone records and Internet Protocol (IP) address. "We are searching for his gang as he has cheated other women in a similar manner. He never made video calls," Pawar said.

