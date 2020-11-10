Mumbai: Lokhandwala market to not have festive lights first time in a decade

Andheri's Lokhandwala Market will neither look the same nor give out the same vibe during Diwali like previous years as the Lokhandwala Vyapari Mandal has, for the first time in almost a decade, decided to not put up the festive lights that adorn the entire stretch of the market from Diwali till Christmas. The decision has been taken in view of the pandemic and to ensure that social distancing norms are followed and excessive crowds prevented as the lighting is a major attraction for shoppers.

To prevent crowds

Speaking to mid-day, Raichand Jain, president of the mandal, said this year they had not asked for donations from shopkeepers, who are also members of the mandal, to put up the Diwali lights. When asked if the decision would impact businesses at the market, Jain said, "A lot of people come here to just roam the streets. We want to prevent that."

Saalim Khan, 30, owner of White Magic Laundry at the market said, "This is a good decision taken by the Vyapari Mandal because social distancing is the need of the hour. Diwali is one the best seasons to do good business at the market. The lockdown has reduced our business by almost 50 per cent. We used to have a lot of walk-in customers earlier, but now it is almost negligible. It doesn't seem like the trend will show a reverse pattern during Diwali, so not putting up the lights won't really affect business."

Major attraction

However, Karan Jotwani, co-founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, feels Diwali lights should have been continued as it's a "yearly ritual". "Market sales have reduced drastically, and now, with no Diwali lights, the situation won't be optimistic for the shopkeepers." He added, "Both shoppers and locals will be disheartened as everyone looks forward to it. People come from far off places to click pictures of the lights."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news