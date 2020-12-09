Mumbai Police uses viral 'haircut baby' video to give message of wearing masks

Mumbai Police shared a precautionary post for citizens in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and guess who featured in it? That kid who made headlines for his viral haircut video. On Instagram, Mumbai Police posted a snippet of Anushrut, who went viral in November after his father posted his video as the child reprimanded the barber for cutting his hair.

In a new post on Instagram, Mumbai Police shared a snippet of Anushrut, wherein the child rebuked the barber for cutting his hair, and said, "Arre, mat karo yaar (Don't do this, please)." This is basically the message that responsible Mumbaikars will tell those citizens who step out of home without masks, Mumbai Police said.

Also Read: Smriti Irani posts adorable selfie with husband & netizens can't get enough of them

"Responsible Mumbaikars to people going out without wearing masks," Mumbai Police said in the caption of their post that also accompanies Anushrut's video.

Also Read: Viral Video: Bride tests positive for COVID-19 so couple gets married in care centre wearing PPE suits

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

The internet had a hearty laugh over Mumbai Police's post.

Screenshot of comments on the post

In November, Anushrut made headlines after his video went viral. Anushrut, in the clip, visited a saloon and literally schooled the barber for cutting his hair. Celebrities including Richa Chadha and Divya Dutta enjoyed the video.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news