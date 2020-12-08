Search

Viral Video: Bride tests positive for COVID-19 so couple gets married in care centre wearing PPE suits

Updated: 08 December, 2020 07:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Jaipur

Both the bride and the groom are seen wearing PPE suits including face shields and gloves.

Screengrab from the video tweeted by ANI
Screengrab from the video tweeted by ANI

Staying true to India’s enthusiasm for weddings, a couple from Rajasthan got married at Kelwara COVID-19 centre at Bara, wearing PPE suits as the bride tested positive on the day of their wedding.

The wedding was attended by only the priest and the person filming the wedding, as obvious from the video tweeted by ANI.

Watch video: Home quarantined man dances in PPE kit at wedding ceremony

ANI also reported that all government protocols were followed during the wedding. Both the bride and the groom are seen wearing PPE suits including face shields and gloves. The groom’s turban stands out strikingly.

The video soon went viral on social media with people sharing memes on the event.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 08 December, 2020 07:00 IST

Tags

Coronavirusoffbeat newshatke newsviral videosoffbeat videosrajasthan

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK