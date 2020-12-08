Viral Video: Bride tests positive for COVID-19 so couple gets married in care centre wearing PPE suits

Staying true to India’s enthusiasm for weddings, a couple from Rajasthan got married at Kelwara COVID-19 centre at Bara, wearing PPE suits as the bride tested positive on the day of their wedding.

#WATCH Rajasthan: A couple gets married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's #COVID19 report came positive on the wedding day.



The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols. pic.twitter.com/6cSPrJzWjR — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

The wedding was attended by only the priest and the person filming the wedding, as obvious from the video tweeted by ANI.

ANI also reported that all government protocols were followed during the wedding. Both the bride and the groom are seen wearing PPE suits including face shields and gloves. The groom’s turban stands out strikingly.

The video soon went viral on social media with people sharing memes on the event.

Corona be like : pic.twitter.com/PKW9yOMhqn — Rishika Rao (@aadiivaasii) December 6, 2020

Dulha To PPE Kit : pic.twitter.com/7mjJqrZ8Ik — Candy CoughðÂÂÂ (@kya_kroge_) December 6, 2020

Great Indian Pandemic Wedding ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â — ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³NamuPrafullsenShroff 1982- 45FourtyFive ðÂÂ«ðÂÂ« (@pooja_shah82) December 6, 2020

