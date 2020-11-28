Watch video: Home quarantined man dances in PPE kit at wedding ceremony

A video has gone viral on social media in which a home quarantined man could be seen grooving to a dance beat at a wedding ceremony wearing a PPE kit. The video is believed to be from Jodhpur, although though the exact location could not be ascertained.

Source: Twitter pic.twitter.com/0UvD6eT63T — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) November 27, 2020

Looking at the video, it is evident that the young man not stop himself from joining in the celebrations and hit the dance floor to shake his legs to the groovy beat, albeit dressed in a PPE kit. Netizens have took an immediate liking to the man for his courage, and termed his moves as 'Corona Dance'.

