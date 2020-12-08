Smriti Irani posts adorable selfie with husband & netizens can't get enough of them

Union Minister Smriti Irani’s Instagram account proves that she is a family person through and through! She keeps politics away from Instagram and every now and then treats her followers with some personal or light hearted moments of her life.

She posted an adorable selfie with her husband Zubin Irani on Sunday and netizens can’t seem to get enough of their chemistry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

In her caption she wrote she did not mind being cropped from the image because her better half looks “more than better,” and this gave her Insta fam heart eyes all the way. She also called her hubby dearest a #handsomeman.

A long line of famous people stopped by to show some love to the couple, among them are Rajkummar Rao, who commented “couple goals” below the image. “Aww that’s sweet,” commented Ronit Bose Roy. Global sensation Priyanka Chopra also hearted the pic.

Screenshots from Smirit Irani's Instagram account

Smriti and Zubin Irani have two children together, Zohr and Zoish and Shanelle is Zubin Irani’s daughter from his first wife Mona Irani.

