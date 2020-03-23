Brazilian model Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida, with her electric persona is procuring new heights!

A colossal fanbase on social media platforms, Kamilla is a transcendental fashion influencer. Her fashion statements are audacious, exhibiting a novel sense of fashion and her personal exquisitiveness and boldness.

A true Fashion Oracle, with 168k+ fanbase, and her each pic attaining 5k+ likes, her beauty is profoundly depicted in her timeline.

The 27-year-old Brazilian model, is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, as well as Prettylitllething, Ego Official and Zaful. Her charisma makes her irresistible which is outrightly depicted by the brands she has worked with.

Instagram is a boon for her, though her voyage wasn't as adventurous as it may seem. She endured an untold no of hardships before venturing into the world of Social Media. Her journey was arduous. After losing her job, and her dream to pursue her studies simultaneously, her friend inspired her to choose Instagram and engender an entire career out of it.

Born in a poor neighborhood in Fortaleza, Brazil Kamilla's situation was not strengthened. Her parents separated at an early age and she had to acquire a job while swotting. Unfortunately, she lost her job and her academics suffered drastically. Standing on the edge, she decided to venture into an entirely novel world of Instagram.

Working with dedication, as she was solely made for this, she procured the much-deserved heights in no time. Acknowledgment from colossal brands came in like cakewalk. She started her journey to the dais of the zenith.

Her each click exhibits her electric, stunning and inquisitive personality and her out of the box outfits add novelty to her fashion statements.

In 2018 she associated herself with Fashion Nova as the brand ambassador. Personally, she admired the brand and applied for becoming a ‘Nova Babe'.One review is and she made it to the A-list. Her attitude, her beauty and her elegant and consummate skills all-inclusive hold the title for her upliftment.

“I created my own style and made a recognizable footprint in my country,” she said. With massive plans to go global, she believes in creativity as the sole element to engender appealing outfits and leave a mark on her followers. With 5 hours dedicated to her work, the doyenne has travelled a zillion beautiful countries, be it France, Aruba, Curacao, French Guiana, Suriname, Thailand, Singapore, Bali or any other.

Kamilla Rodrigues Almeida

She wants to steer her fans to the places that are her fashion influences. Each click has a backdrop which is more appealing than the last one. An ocean, a mural, or any other location that goes perfectly with her outfits, Almeida has it all sorted out.

Her journey is admirable, and her dedication is to be defined as high soaring. She defines the true definition of an influencer and a woman and is an inspiration to many. We hope she will keep being exemplary, and inspire even a much larger audience.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever