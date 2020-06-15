Charting a different trajectory

You would assume an intriguing story awaits you when you inquire what led to naming a song Kya (Iss gaane ka naam hai), but Shashank Arora brushes the question with a pithy: "It was impulsively named." Fortunately, the track in itself is more promising than this lacklustre response. In his first attempt at creating electronic music, Arora manages to hold attention with mid-tempo beats in a genre generally associated with fast-paced numbers. "I usually create acoustical sounds with the ukulele or flute, and vocals, but have been creating electronica and hip-hop with a classical twist, of late."

The Made in Heaven (2019)actor has enjoyed as much attention as a musician as he has for his prowess before the camera, but it was for Anurag Kashyap's co-production, the Indian crime drama, Moothon (2019) that he first turned composer. "In the past, [while working on] Brahman Naman, India's first [series] on Netflix, I was playing Bikhre in the vanity van. The makers walked in and bought it instantly," says the actor of his celebrated number.

Currently on his plate is Dibakar Banerjee's next, Freedom, a Netflix offering that pairs him with the likes of Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Dutta. "I was called for a screen test by Dibakar, and thought the script was incredible," he says of Gaurav Solanki's story on an Indian middle-class family, set 25 years in the future. "Dibakar is one of my favourite directors. He liked what he saw in the screen test. This is the first time that I will work with Naseer sir. And I am ecstatic."

