Chinmoy Kashyap: An outsider who is all set to make his directorial debut

They always say follow your passion and success will follow you. Chinmoy Kashyap, a young and dynamic personality from Assam who started off his career as a professional editor at the age of 15 is all set to make his directorial debut soon with a feature film.

Owing to his passion and love for filmmaking, Chinmoy decided to switch to the direction at the age of 19 and came to Mumbai to pursue his filmmaking career. While studying about filmmaking, Chinmoy had worked as an editor for various brands like Kit-Kat, Nestle Coffee, Maggie, etc. He also got an opportunity to work with multiple TV serials and Web films and as an assistant director in the past.

After gaining enough experience, Chinmoy has made a place for himself in the entertainment industry and is now set to direct his own film which is currently under the pre-production stage. Talking about his journey, Chinmoy says, "The journey has been quite interesting. So many ups and downs. Just one thing that kept me going is my passion and love for filmmaking. As the pre-production of my film is going on right now, learning so many new things every day that I never learned during my studies".

Being an outsider brought in a lot of difficulties for Chinmoy and speaking about the same he further adds, "I have faced many obstacles. Coming from a small town and dreaming of making it big in this industry itself brings so many obstacles. First is to survive in this city and then making contacts and grow in the industry, that cannot happen without facing any obstacles right? So yeah obstacles were there and will be there but will have to be patient and move ahead as I have still a long way to go!"

Apart from being a director, Chinmoy is a well know Screenwriter, Photographer & Musician who is fond of anything and everything related to the art and entertainment industry and his social media is a legit proof of it.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever