Cop act: Randeep Hooda roped in for web series Inspector Avinash

After making his digital debut with the Netflix film, Extraction, Randeep Hooda is taking the web route again with Inspector Avinash. The web series is based on the life of Uttar Pradesh super cop Avinash Mishra.

Neerraj Pathak, who directed the Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiaji Superhit (2018), is helming the show. "We are very excited to have him play the lead. We commence shooting next mont" in December," Pathak informed IANS.

"I look forward to exploring new challenging roles with each of my characters and Inspector Avinash gives me a fabulous opportunity to do that' It's a highly inspiring and interesting role based on true life events of a super "op," Randeep said.

Hooda has played a cop in several films, including Baaghi 2 (2018), Kick (2014), Jannat 2 (2012) and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010).

