Coronavirus outbreak: Bandra's Bhabha Hospital receives 250 face shield units to fight COVID-19

The Bhabha Hospital nurses protesting on the premises after a patient who died in the ICU on April 7 tested positive after death

Bandra's KB Bhabha Hospital, one of the BMC's isolation facilities in Mumbai recently received 250 face shield units in order to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The face shields will be used to protect hospital doctors and staff from the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This is to place on record that 250 face shield units have been donated to the K.B Bhabha Hospital after a donation was raised for 100 masks. We received donation equivalent to purchase 200 units & got 50 units as a good will gesture from the manifacturer Mol3d Pvt LTD. https://t.co/qkM97y4rLR pic.twitter.com/SnPHyBD5XO — M.N.C.D.F (@MNCDFbombay) April 13, 2020

Mumbai North Central District Forum is run by Trivankumar Karnani, an advocate in the Bombay High Court. The forum addresses public grievances and aids those in need amid crisis. On April 10, the forum through its Twitter handle made an appeal to procure about 100 pieces of face shield which would be donated to the nurses and medical staff of hospital.



The box containing 250 face shield mask for nurses and doctors of K.B. Bhabha hospital

Good Samaritans from across then city volunteered to donate for the noble cause and thus instead of donating 100 face shields, the MNDCF managed to gather donation to purchase 200 units of face shields gear.

Within a span of three days, the MNDCF and its team managed to donate nearly 250 face shields units to help the healthcare professionals of the hospital be safe and fight COVID-19. While speaking to mid-day, Karnani said, "I went to the hospital personally to deliver the face shields but I didn't enter the premises. I waited opposite the hospital and contacted Dr. Sanjay Patil, who sent a ward boy to collect the face shield box."



The letter thanking the MNCDF team for the contribution of 250 face shield gears

A Senior Medical Officer of K.B. Bhabha Hospital in a letter addressing Trivankumar Karnani, the founder of MNCDF appreciated the efforts made by the MNCDF team and extended a thank you note.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news